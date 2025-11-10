Updated 10 November 2025 at 20:39 IST
Veteran Bollywood Actor Prem Chopra, 90, Admitted to Lilavati Hospital, Family Confirms
Prem Chopra Hospitalised | Image: x
After reports about veteran actor Dharmendra being hospitalised, actor Prem Chopra has also been reported to be admitted to Lilavati Hospital. According to a few reports, his family has confirmed the news and asked fans not to worry.
As per IANS, Doctor Jalil Parker stated that the actor was admitted to Leelavati Hospital on Saturday due to a heart condition and a viral infection. The doctor also mentioned that his condition is showing signs of improvement.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 10 November 2025 at 20:23 IST