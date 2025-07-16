Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Wish For Katrina Kaif Is All About Love And Stolen Moments | Photos

Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 42nd birthday today, July 16. On the occasion, her husband, Vicky Kaushal, took to his Instagram account to share a series of unseen photos of the actress. His adorable birthday wish has now gone viral on social media.

Vicky Kaushal wishes birthday girl Katrina Kaif with unseen photos

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram account to share unseen photos with Katrina Kaif. The actor shared a candid picture of his wife peeping out of a door while donning a white top and denim jeans. In another adorable selfie, he could be seen giving Katrina a peck on the cheek. The Chhaava hitmaker also included a picture-perfect image of the duo against the backdrop of the setting sun. Seemingly from their trip to Ranthambore, the couple could be seen enjoying each other's company while in the lap of nature. The final slide, featured a candid click of Katrina Kaif by the beach.



Vicky shared the post with the caption, “Hello Birthday Girl! I ❤️ U”. His post went viral in no time, with fans and followers of the Katrina Kaif taking to the comment section to extend wishes to her. A user wrote, “Dear Vicky kaushal, How does it feel to marry your crush?” Another fan of the couple noted, “Guyzzzz nazar na lage so beautiful touchwood happy birthday to Vicky's home” A social media user wrote, “It's very difficult to find a man who is obsessed with you." Vicky Kaushal's post for Katrina has gone viral online.



When Katrina Kaif revealed Vicky Kaushal's parents' nickname for her