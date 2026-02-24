Vicky Kaushal Calls Katrina Kaif 'Warrior Mother' As He Talks About 3-Month-Old Son Vihaan: So Incredibly Proud Of Her

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif embraced parenthood last year in November when they welcomed their first child, a son. The couple named their little munchkin Vihaan Kaushal. Since the birth of their child, Katrina has taken a break and is being a hands-on mom, while Vicky is busy shooting for his upcoming films. In a recent interview, the Chhaava actor shared how Katrina is a "warrior mother" looking after their 3-month-old son. He also opened up about his role as a father.

Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif 'superhero'

At an event by The Hollywood Reporter India, Neha Dhupia asked Vicky, "How is it being a brand new dad?" To this, the actor replied, "He is three months old right now, there's very little a dad has to do when the baby is three months old, I'm just trying to be a cheerleader and I'm waiting for him to grow up so I can contribute more."

Praising Katrina, he added, "Right now, the mother (Katrina) is being the superhero and she's been a warrior through her pregnancy and she's been a warrior as a mother as well. I'm so incredibly proud of her and I love her so much."

Vicky Kaushal is expressive when it comes to his son. Previously, during an interaction with GQ India, the actor opened up about his new phase and said, "Becoming a father this year is my biggest moment of 2025. It is a magical feeling. I always felt that when the time came, I would be very emotional and ecstatic, but it has actually been the most grounding moment that I have ever experienced in my life."

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's first child, Vihaan

The couple got married in an intimate wedding in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021, after dating for a few years. Four years later, on November 7, 2025, the couple welcomed their first child. Earlier this year, in January, the couple shared the first photo of their child, showing his tiny hands and announced his name.

"Our Ray of Light ❤️ Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in a instant Gratitude beyond words," read the caption.

Advertisement