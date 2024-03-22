Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal is going to reunite with his Sanju and Raazi co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in his next film Love & War. The film will mark the first collaboration with ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Speaking about the same, Kaushal appeared on the talk show No Filter Neha and opened up about his excitement to work with the director.

Vicky Kaushal opens up about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

In the talk show, host Neha Dhupia asked Vicky how was it to hear the narration from Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War. To this, the Uri actor replied that this was an opportunity every actor hopes and prays for and admitted to loving everything about the upcoming film. Praising Bhasali, Vicky added that he is a master of his craft and to get an opportunity to work in his film "means the world to him".

(A file photo of Vicky | Image: Instagram)

“He is I think a master of his craft and to get this opportunity means the world to me. I’m really really looking forward for this journey to start because it’s not just going to be under the direction of Sanjay sir but also with 2 just amazing actors Alia and RK. I have worked with them individually. I’m so looking forward to being on the same set with them.”

What do we know about Love & War?

Earlier a report in Pinkvilla revealed that Bhansali has been fascinated to make a pure love story that stands the test of time and this one falls right in the zone. A source told the portal, "It's a timeless love story with three principal characters played by Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky. The maverick filmmaker is looking to take the film on floors around November 2024 with a marathon schedule. The yet-to-be-titled film is an original love story set against the backdrop of War. It's an homage by SLB to the 1964 classic, Sangam directed by Raj Kapoor."