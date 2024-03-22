×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 08:04 IST

Vicky Kaushal Cannot Wait To Work With Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Says It 'Means The World To Me'

Vicky Kaushal is excited to work with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Love & War.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal | Image:Vicky Kaushal/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal is going to reunite with his Sanju and Raazi co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in his next film Love & War. The film will mark the first collaboration with ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Speaking about the same, Kaushal appeared on the talk show No Filter Neha and opened up about his excitement to work with the director.

Vicky Kaushal opens up about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

In the talk show, host Neha Dhupia asked Vicky how was it to hear the narration from Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War. To this, the Uri actor replied that this was an opportunity every actor hopes and prays for and admitted to loving everything about the upcoming film. Praising Bhasali, Vicky added that he is a master of his craft and to get an opportunity to work in his film "means the world to him".

 

(A file photo of Vicky | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Vicky | Image: Instagram)

 

“He is I think a master of his craft and to get this opportunity means the world to me. I’m really really looking forward for this journey to start because it’s not just going to be under the direction of Sanjay sir but also with 2 just amazing actors Alia and RK. I have worked with them individually. I’m so looking forward to being on the same set with them.”

Advertisement

 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next is titled Love & War; These stars to play the lead roles | Latest Telugu cinema news | Movie reviews | OTT Updates, OTT

 

What do we know about Love & War?

Earlier a report in Pinkvilla revealed that Bhansali has been fascinated to make a pure love story that stands the test of time and this one falls right in the zone. A source told the portal, "It's a timeless love story with three principal characters played by Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky. The maverick filmmaker is looking to take the film on floors around November 2024 with a marathon schedule. The yet-to-be-titled film is an original love story set against the backdrop of War. It's an homage by SLB to the 1964 classic, Sangam directed by Raj Kapoor."

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 08:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

a few seconds ago
Delhi Metro

ITO Station Closed

a minute ago
FedEx

FedEx profit foreacst

5 minutes ago
House of the dragon

House Of The Dragon Clip

10 minutes ago
Dalal Street

Nifty, Sensex

11 minutes ago
Reddit IPO valuation

Reddit stocks rally 48%

13 minutes ago
Rupee

Rupee expected to weaken

14 minutes ago
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

15 minutes ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii-Sam's Outing

18 minutes ago
Mamata Banerjee

TMC Electoral Bonds

22 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi

Saurabh Bharadwaj's Post

23 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Ram Mandir Rath Yatra

24 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Gayle on Kohli

24 minutes ago
United Nations

UN unanimously passes fir

26 minutes ago
IndiGo direct flight between Mumbai and Ayodhya

IndiGo aircraft purchase

28 minutes ago
Devara leaked video

Devara Leaked Video

30 minutes ago
Do Not Cross

Japan stabbing

31 minutes ago
Chinese Yuan

China's Yuan dips

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Will Bag All 10 LS Seats From Haryana, Modi Will Become PM For Thir

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Thane: 8 Fake Cops Intercept Courier Company's Car, Steal Rs 5.4 Crore

    India News16 hours ago

  3. SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Attack on Adv Bhatia, Calls For Action

    India News17 hours ago

  4. HD Kumaraswamy Undergoes Cardiac Surgery

    India News18 hours ago

  5. WBJEEB ANM, GNM registration begins, check important dates here

    Education18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo