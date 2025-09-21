Web Series Releasing On OTT This Week: Janaawar, Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, Alice In Borderland, And More Shows To Stream On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar | Image: X

OTT Releases This Week: Sunday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing this week on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and Prime Video. From Hotel Costiera and Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle to Janaawar, the list includes titles from various genres and languages.

Hotel Costiera

Soon after Daniel, known to everyone as DD, begins working at the hotel, one of the owner’s daughters goes missing. He must do everything possible to find her and bring her back while also handling the constant problems of the hotel’s demanding guests.

Release Date: September 24

Where to watch: Prime Video

Slow Horses Season 5

Follow a dysfunctional MI5 team and their insufferable boss, the infamous Jackson Lamb, as they manoeuvre through the deceptive world of espionage to protect England from dark forces.

Release Date: September 24

Where to watch: Apple TV

Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle

Prime Video’s exclusive reality show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle will premiere on 25 September. Releasing a new episode every Thursday, this unscripted Original marks the first time the dynamic Kajol and the witty Twinkle Khanna co-host together, and its debut season promises a dazzling lineup of guests.

Release Date: September 25

Where to watch: Prime Video

Cocaine Quarterback: Signal-Caller for the Cartel

Trace the journey of Redondo Beach native Owen Hanson, who started as a walk-on for USC’s 2004 national championship-winning football team and rose to become a global cocaine kingpin.

Release Date: September 25

Where to watch: Prime Video

Janaawar