Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be coming up on three years of their marriage, at the end of this year. The duo's romance maintained a dignified, quiet trajectory with their lavish and rather exclusive December 2021 wedding making all the right noises. The Sam Bahadur actor recently opened up about how he knew Katrina was the one for him.

Vicky Kaushal opens up about his courtship period with Katrina Kaif



In an interview with GQ India, Vicky Kaushal opened up on the intricacies of his courtship period with Katrina Kaif. The actor shared how though the "heady excitement" of seeing each other has not died even after being married for two years, he feels a certain sense of inexplicable calm around Katrina, something he dearly cherishes.

He said, "I used to think the day I met the person who I could sit silently with for hours and not feel the silence, that was going to be my person. With Katrina, it’s that feeling. She’s home. From our initial days of dating when there was heady excitement every time we met to now, two and a half years after marriage, that feeling hasn’t changed. And I’m somebody who hasn’t ever been overtly romantic. But she makes me one...The feeling of being loved, being taken care of, and in return, caring and loving someone deeply, I just love that aspect of love. Emotionally, rationally, when I’m with her, I feel, ye sahi hai (this is right)."

Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif slows him down in the best way



The actor further went on to elaborate his relationship with Katrina through a beautiful allegory. The crux of the same was how still and blissful the duo's equation is. Kaushal went as far as to call it "simply the best feeling".

He said, "Imagine it’s your day off. It’s raining outside. A beautiful calm has taken over and there’s nothing, absolutely nothing that is making you fear a future or regret the past. You’re just present. You feel absolutely content. When I’m with her, that’s what happens. I don’t feel like rushing anywhere. It’s simply the best feeling."