Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Come Together For 'Most Emotionally Demanding' Love & War Shoot

Love & War is one of the most anticipated movies of Bollywood in recent times. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal will headline the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. As per a report, the actors will shoot for the film for the first time together. While the project went on the floors in October 2024, all three actors are yet to shoot for a schedule together.

Love & War shooting update

A source close to the production of the movie informed Bollywood Hungama that Ranbir, Alia and Vicky are coming together for an ‘intense’ shoot of Love & War. The insider in the know said, "A major schedule began this week with the three leads. While Sanjay Sir kicked off the project last October, this is the first time that Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky are shooting together. It will be an intense few days of filming, with the director crafting some of the most emotionally demanding scenes in this leg."

Love & War release date unsure

Love & War will mark Alia Bhatt's second collaboration with the director after Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranbir Kapoor's second after Saawariya and Vicky Kaushal's first project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie was earlier proposed to release on Christmas 2025. However, it was later announced that the movie is set to release in October 2026.



