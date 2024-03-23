×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 09:58 IST

Vicky Kaushal Reveals His 'Most Embarrassing' Web Search, Swears Not to Do It Again

Vicky Kaushal has revealed an embarrassing yet interesting web search after he became a popular actor in Bollywood.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal | Image:vickykaushal09/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Vicky Kaushal, who made his acting debut with Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, earned his fame after starring in Raazi and Sanju. However, Uri: The Surgical Strike, changed his career trajectory, establishing him as a leading actor and even won the National Film Award for Best Actor. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor and has given several hit performances to Bollywood. The actor recently revealed his most embarrassing web search which will leave you in splits.

Vicky Kaushal reveals his most embarrassing web search

The actor appeared in the latest episode of Neha Dhupia's chat show No Filter Neha. The actor, who widely opened up about his personal and professional life, was asked to share to share his most embarrassing web search. To this, the actor revealed that once he randomly searched for Vicky Kaushal, and since then he has sworn not to do it again. “My most embarrassing search history has been Vicky Kaushal. Randomly, when I get bored, I’ll search for Vicky Kaushal, but nothing too interesting comes up. I then tell myself, ‘I won’t do this again in my life’,” said Vicky.

 

(A file photo of Vicky Kaushal | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Vicky Kaushal | Image: Instagram)

 

Katrina Kaif found Vicky Kaushal Khadoos in the initial years of the relationship

During the same segment, Vicky revealed that Katrina used to find him 'khadoos' in the initial years of their relationship and called him the 'most unromantic gift giver'. Elaborating on why he referred to him as 'khadoos,' Vicky shared, “She (Katrina) used to feel that my resting face is khadoos,” and added that Katrina called him the “most unromantic gift giver.”

 

(A file photo of couple | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of couple | Image: Instagram)


Meanwhile, Vicky is busy shooting for his upcoming film Chhava, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
 

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 09:58 IST

