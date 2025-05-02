Vicky Kaushal's Mahavatar 'Will Be The Largest Film We've Ever Made', Says Chhaava Producer Dinesh Vijan

Dinesh Vijan’s Chhaava broke all the records at the boxoffice and became the ultimate blockbuster of 2025. And with this, Maddock Films producer Dinesh Vijan and actor Vicky Kaushal are already gearing up for another period drama, Mahavatar. At the 2025 World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), Stree 2 producer Dinesh Vijan discussed the upcoming film, describing it as the "largest film" they have ever created.

Dinesh Vijan on Hollywood vs Bollywood filmmaking

On May 2, 2025, Dinesh Vijan attended the WAVE Summit 2025 in Mumbai. During the panel discussion, he spoke on the key differences between Hollywood and Bollywood filmmaking. He said that Hollywood has invested time and resources to establish a global market. Reflecting on this, Vijan said, “Everyone says ‘Content is king,’ but a very wise man told me, ‘Distribution is God.’” He emphasised the need for Bollywood to focus on this aspect.

Vijan also observed that Hindi filmmakers, post-pandemic, have adapted to creating films for the common audience. Referring to his successful projects, Stree 2 and Chhaava, he stated, “Stree and Chhaava are examples of stories in our own culture, as local as it gets, and they have explored it.”

Dinesh Vijan calls Mahavatar the ‘largest film’ of Maddock production

Sky Force producer then spoke about his upcoming project, Mahavatar, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chiranjeevi Parashurama. “We’re attempting to make Mahavatar, which is probably the largest film we’ve ever made,” he shared. He added that the technology to create a ‘world-class film’ was now accessible. “And because the films have worked, you’re willing to take that risk,” he concluded.