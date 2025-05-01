House Arrest Controversy: Sonu Sood, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Munawar Faruqui Bashed For Promoting 'Soft Porn' On OTT

House Arrest, streaming on Ullu and YouTube, is under fire after some reels hinting at the show's sexually explicit nature found their way online. Netizens were quick to flag the reality TV show hosted by Big Boss 7 contestant Ajaz Khan and reported it online for the vulgarity and lewdness.

While the makers, Ajaz and the OTT platforms have been facing ire on social media for showing perverted content online, House Arrest promoters - Sonu Sood, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Munawar Faruqui - were also shamed for associating with it.

Striptease and demonstration of sexual positions lead to backlash

Some clips from House Arrest have made their way online and led to heavy trolling of the makers of the show and OTT platform Ullu. One of the videos showed Ajaz asking a female contestant about the Kamasutra and sexual positions. When she feigned ignorance, he asked other contestants to demonstrate it in front of the participants. Another clip shows female contestants performing a striptease. Moreover, show host Ajaz calls himself 'daddy of the house', which many pointed out was an innuendo.

Calls for the show's boycott have been raised on X. Some even flagged the authorities and requested them to not only take down such shows from the OTT space but also initiate strict action against those making such perverse and vulgar content.

SC issues notice to OTT platforms