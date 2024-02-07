Sam Bahadur On OTT: When And Where To Watch Vicky Kaushal Starrer

Advertisement

Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal, debuted in theatres on December 1, 2023. Despite facing a clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, The Meghna Gulzar directorial managed to perform well at the box office. Now, almost two months after its release, the film is now set to premiere on the OTT platform.

When And Where To Watch Sam Bahadur?

Sam Bahadur will release on Zee5 on the occasion of Republic Day, January 26. Considering the evident patriotic context of the film, the date appears to be a fitting one for the biopic's digital debut.

Vicky Kaushal as Sam Bahadur | Image: Instagram

For the unversed, Sam Bahadur features Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of Sam Manekshaw - the Former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in pivotal roles. The performances from the film received immense critical praise, particularly Kaushal's portrayal of Sam Mankeshaw.

Sam Bahadur versus Animal at the box office

Both Sam Bahadur and Animal released in theatres back on December 1. While Sam Bahadur's opening day collections stood at ₹6.25 crores, on the same day, Animal opened at a whooping ₹63.8 crores, evidently overtaking the former by leaps and bounds. Both films picked up pace in their own gait at the box office in the ensuing weeks - however, Animal has for the entirety of their theatrical run maintained its major head start.

Animal clashed with Sam Bahadur at the box office | Image: IMDb

Sam Bahadur's India net collections stand at ₹ 90.15 crores with its global collections standing at ₹ 125.3 crores. Animal, on the other hand, has earned ₹ 547.02 crores domestically with global collections coming in at ₹ 894 crores.