Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up for a colossal clash at the box office with his upcoming project Love & War. The film has been announced to be featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. Along with the film's announcement, The Gangubai Kathiawadi's director also announced the film's release date. Love & War is set to hit the silver screens on Christmas 2025. The Bhansali directorial will have a face off against James Cameron's Avatar 3. This high-stakes clash is scheduled for the Christmas weekend, promising an intense battle between the magnum opus of Bollywood and the third installment of Cameron's visually groundbreaking Avatar series.

It's going to be Bhansali vs Cameron at box office

As the curtains rise for this cinematic duel, the clash between Love & War and Avatar 3 is anticipated to be one for the record books. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his visually stunning and emotionally resonant films, has meticulously crafted Love & War as an epic love story set against the backdrop of war. This clash not only intensifies the anticipation around Bhansali's directorial prowess but also adds an extra layer of excitement, pitting Bollywood's finest against Hollywood's blockbuster creator.

The stellar cast and massive anticipation for Love & War

Love & War marks the reunion of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Ranbir Kapoor after a hiatus of 17 years. Their last collaboration, Saawariya, marked Kapoor's debut in Bollywood under Bhansali's direction. The decision to temporarily put Baiju Bawra on hold in favor of Love & War underscores the director's commitment to delivering a timeless love story with a unique war backdrop. The casting coup of bringing together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal for this project has further fueled the excitement.

Bhansali to face off against Cameron I Image: IMDb

Bhansali's screenplay prowess, coupled with the star power of Kapoor, Bhatt, and Kaushal, has generated immense anticipation. The trio's unanimous excitement for the project reflects the strength of Bhansali's narrative. The clash between Love & War and Avatar 3 on Christmas 2025 has set the stage for a battle of cinematic giants.