Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter's The Royals is also set to return with a new season. However, this didn't go down well with Maharani of Baroda Radhikaraje Gaekwad, and she took to her social media handle to slam the show and challenge it for misinterpretation of royal families. She penned a long note expressing her disappointment at how makers represent Rajas 'soaked in whiskey and profligacy' and Ranis in 'chiffons and pearls'. She also mentioned how after 1947, India's monarchy comprising 565 princely states handed over their homes, lands and identities for the creation of a united, democratic country.

Maharani of Baroda Radhikaraje Gaekwad slams The Royals

Taking to her Instagram handle, Maharani of Baroda started her letter with these words, “The Royal Ignore. One would imagine the royals of India, a community abundantly chronicled, photographed, biographed, and today well positioned in a range of arenas from politics, and hospitality, to magazine covers, would have a better chance of surviving an on-screen portrayal such as the one in The Royals. Alas, that was not to be and such is our fate, since 1947...”

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

She opened up about how the atrocities faced by royal families didn't end even after relinquishing their kingdoms with dignity after independence. "However the relinquishing did not end there and a few decades later in 1971 Indian royals faced another upheaval when Privy Purses - an allowance in return for giving up their sovereignty, were abolished," she wrote.

She mentioned how the royal families are still serving the people both culturally and socially. They are contributing to fields like governance, education and hospitality. Not just this, they are also running India's best-known music festivals, hotels and museums. They have also kept their culture and traditions alive through these festivals.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

She further highlighted how many of them don't have any official role in society or privileges or official titles today, but still remain relevant and respected. She concluded her note by writing, "The young royals too are returning to their roots armed with degrees from universities around the world. They proudly straddle the two worlds, speak their mother tongue, wear their turbans but work to make their heritage sustainable, relatable and accessible. For they know if not them, no one else can."

Sharing the post, she wrote in the caption, "What watching The Royals elicited in me…"

When will The Royals Season 2 release?