Advertisement

Bad Newz starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk is the follow-up to the 2019 comedy film Good Newwz. The film is all set to hit the theatres in July. While it has been quite some time since the makers announced the film, it has recently been reported that the movie directed by Anand Tiwari is based on a true incident and a rare medical condition.

What is Bad Newz about?

As per a report by Mid-day, Bad Newz is based on a rare medical condition where a woman gets pregnant with twins from different partners. This condition is called heteropaternal superfecundation. Therefore, the report states that the film is based on this medical condition and a true incident. Bad Newz will mark Triptii's first comedy drama. She will reportedly romance both Vicky and Ammy in the movie. According to reports, Triptii will play an 'ambitious chef' who is willing to go to any length for the sake of her career.

Bad Newz poster | Image; Instagram

What more do we know about Bad Newz?

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk starrer "comedy inspired by true events" will release on the big screens on July 19. The fresh trio promises to bring a healthy dose of laughter. The makers, while revealing the title, also shared a motion poster of Bad Newz, teasing the sizzling chemistry between the three actors.

Advertisement

Bad Newz seems to be a comedy of errors, also encompassing a love triangle between the three lead stars. The makers have dubbed the film as "a hilarious once in a billion situation" and "a comedy inspired by true events". This will be Triptii's first theatrical release after her breakout role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. For Vicky, it will be his next theatrical release after Sam Bahadur. Ammy Virk, given his flair for comedy, will surely be adding a humourous punch.