Vicky Kaushal is all set to essay the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the upcoming historical drama - Chhaava. The actor had been busy with the shoot of the action-drama movie. On May 11, he took to his Instagram account to pen a note and announce that the shoot for the film had concluded.

Vicky Kaushal wraps Chhaava on a dramatic note

On May 11, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram account to share a video of the heavy downpour at the shoot location of Chhaava. Labelling it as ‘dramatic’, the actor mentioned that the shoot for the film had concluded and the rain lashed as soon as they gave the final shot. He wrote in the caption, “The incredibly passionate and dramatic journey of filming Chhaava couldn't have ended without some drama. The rain Gods really put up a show today, immediately after we rolled our final shot.”

A screengrab of Vicky Kaushal's post | Image: Instagram

Vicky further mentioned that he wishes to speak about the movie more but cannot do it at the moment. He continued, “There's so much I wish to say, there's so little I'm able to convey about this journey right now... may be in a few days when it all sinks in. All I can say now with a heart full of gratitude, love and contentment is that... IT'S A WRAP!!!” Vicky will share screen space with Rashmika Mandanna for the first time in Chhaava.

When Rashmika Mandanna teased a grand scale of Chhaava

on January 27, announcing the wrap, Rashmika Mandanna penned long notes on her social media accounts, spreading love to everyone from the film. She also praised co-star Vicky and called her "Maharaj". In the note, she also spilt the beans about the giant sets and a huge crew.

2 days ago was my wrap for छावा.. 🥺

It took me two whole days to get myself to accept it..

This film is all love!

The crew, The cast, The story, The costumes, The vibe, The sets, The visuals, The dialogues.. everything!!

It is all LOVE! ❤️



छावा 🚩❤️ #RM22 pic.twitter.com/7gm5QYX6gn — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika)

Taking to her X handle, Rashmika Mandanna shared a sketch of a temple top, featuring an orange flag. She penned a note that reads, "2 days ago was my wrap for Chhava..It took me two days to get myself to accept it..This film is all love! The crew, the cast, the story, the costumes, the vibe, the sets, the visuals, the dialogues..everything! It is all LOVE #RM22" She also made special mention of Vicky Kaushal, director Laxman Utekar and other crew and cast members.

A screengrab from the post | Image: Rashmika/Instagram

In the film, Vicky will star as Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Shivaji, while Rashmika will play the role of Yesubai. Dinesh Vijan is producing the film while Laxman Utekar will direct it.