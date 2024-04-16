Advertisement

Vidya Balan is emphasising on the alternate impression of women in cinema. The actress, who was recently all praise about Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's Crew, asked a rather pertinent question as to why women-led cinema has to necessarily be serious to be considered worthy. She expressed her take on the same just ahead of the release of her own romantic comedy, Do Aur Do Pyaar.

Vidya Balan wants actresses to have more fun onscreen



In an interview with PTI, Vidya Balan did not mince her words when it came to pointing out how actresses are taking themselves a bit too seriously. She said, “Now, it's the right time for us to break free and do more fun stuff, we are taking ourselves so seriously. It’s time to step into the next phase, which is where you don’t take yourself seriously. I love that.”

Citing her own example - her role of Krishna from Ishqiya - the actress reflected how even close to two decades since then, women-led cinema has only begun its trot to greatness. She added, "Female-led cinema is still in its nascent stage. I did Ishqiya in 2008. That was an aberration at that time, and then slowly things started changing. I feel in the past 15-16 years, we’ve seen lots of women-led films".

Vidya Balan: Where's the romance?



The interview also saw Vidya extend her observation on women-led cinema to the general trends prevalent in the industry. The actress wondered aloud as to why intense and dark stories have almost entirely pushed out the genre of romantic comedies. She said, "For some reason, films have become intense, they are either action packed or thrillers and dark. Where are the love stories? I'm thrilled that I got this opportunity (Do aur Do Pyaar) because I feel it's time for lightness, joy, and romance."

The actress also named some of her top picks when it comes the genre. Films Jab We Met, Runaway Bride, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Marley & Me and PS. I Love You, made the cut. While Vidya has only just begun filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Do aur Do Pyaar is set to release in theatres on April 19.