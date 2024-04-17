Advertisement

Vidya Balan's next release - the feel good romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar with an ample dose of drama, is quite opposite to the brand of cinema, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal represents. While the latter has been, and continues to be, the subject of discussion, Vidya Balan believes there is still an important takeaway from it. Maybe not from the film itself, but in its presentation and subsequent reception.

Vidya Balan believes Animal's biggest selling point was its conviction



For context, as per a Sacnilk report, Animal's domestic collections concluded at ₹553.87 crore in India, with its worldwide business coming in at ₹915 crore. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Vidya Balan reflected on what it is that made the film such an undeniable success, despite being mired in multiple controversies, right from the get go.

She said, "They were not apologetic, or second-guessing or what the audiences want. When they were telling the story, they said it unabashedly with an abundance and look at the way it worked. People have just connected to it. So I really think its the guise of the time is just telling a story, being unapologetic, that's what it is".

Vidya Balan doubles down on her argument



Vidya went on to assert how more than anything, the film birthed conversation on multiple themes - something that is still going strong, months after its release. The conviction in their storytelling is what kept the audience's attention locked down, and that is something worth appreciating, as per the actress. She said, "That's another layer to it and a very basic level if you look if you look at the film, there can be many conversations around any film, but I'm saying it's the conviction with which the story is told that did not let people's attention drop even for a second".

She added, "You were gripped through and through. You may agree with something, you may not agree with something but it's extremely gripping, it's therefore, entertaining". Do Aur Do Pyaar will be releasing in theatres on April 19.