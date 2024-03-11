Advertisement

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has officially commenced filming. Following the immaculate success of 2022 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which catapulted Kartik Aaryan to overnight stardom, a third installment was but obvious - something which was confirmed soon after. The film, which has swiftly made it through the pre-production stage, is now filming.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is now filming

Vidya Balan took to her Instagram handle to share a montage of the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 coming together for their muhurat puja, symbolically kickstarting the project. Previously, Kartik Aaryan had shared a glimpse of himself bowing his head at his home alter, referring to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as "the biggest film of (his) career".

Advertisement

The caption to the post read, "Super thrilled to kickstart this spooky yet hilarious journey of #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 with the super talented @kartikaaryan and @tripti_dimri , the visionary @aneesbazmee and the man who made this all possible #BhushanKumar! Can’t wait for #Diwali2024" Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is eyeing a Diwali 2024 release, something confirmed again through Vidya's caption. Earlier there were speculations of the film being delayed owing to a leg fracture that director Anees Bazmee sustained while on a recce for filming locations. However, everything appears to be on track as of now.

Advertisement

Vidya Balan will be returning to the franchise as Manjulika

When the film was still in pre-production, Kartik Aaryan shared the exciting news of Vidya Balan marking her return to the franchise as Manjulika. One of the most keynote roles of Vidya's career has been her portrayal of Manjulika in the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actress is all set to reprise the role now.



The caption to the post read, "And its happening Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar"