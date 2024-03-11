×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 18:19 IST

Vidya Balan Shares Glimpse Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Sets Featuring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri | WATCH

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has finally hit the floors running. Vidya Balan, recently shared a montage of the film's team coming together to commence their journey.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 | Image:vidyabalan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has officially commenced filming. Following the immaculate success of 2022 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which catapulted Kartik Aaryan to overnight stardom, a third installment was but obvious - something which was confirmed soon after. The film, which has swiftly made it through the pre-production stage, is now filming.

 

 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is now filming

Vidya Balan took to her Instagram handle to share a montage of the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 coming together for their muhurat puja, symbolically kickstarting the project. Previously, Kartik Aaryan had shared a glimpse of himself bowing his head at his home alter, referring to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as "the biggest film of (his) career". 

Advertisement

 

 

The caption to the post read, "Super thrilled to kickstart this spooky yet hilarious journey of #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 with the super talented @kartikaaryan and @tripti_dimri , the visionary @aneesbazmee and the man who made this all possible #BhushanKumar! Can’t wait for #Diwali2024" Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is eyeing a Diwali 2024 release, something confirmed again through Vidya's caption. Earlier there were speculations of the film being delayed owing to a leg fracture that director Anees Bazmee sustained while on a recce for filming locations. However, everything appears to be on track as of now.

Advertisement

 

Vidya Balan will be returning to the franchise as Manjulika

When the film was still in pre-production, Kartik Aaryan shared the exciting news of Vidya Balan marking her return to the franchise as Manjulika. One of the most keynote roles of Vidya's career has been her portrayal of Manjulika in the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actress is all set to reprise the role now. 

 


The caption to the post read, "And its happening Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar" 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 18:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HSBC plans to hire 50 bankers for startup, venture lending

    Business News14 minutes ago

  2. Govt's E-Gazette Website Crashes Moments After Implementation of CAA

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Ranji Trophy final: Rahane, Musheer put Mumbai in command vs Vidarbha

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  4. Princess Kate Apologises for Edited Mother's Day Photo

    World21 minutes ago

  5. Hyd Woman Found Dead in Wheelie Bin in Australia, Husband Flees to India

    India News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo