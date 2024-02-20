Advertisement

Known for his electrifying action sequences, actor Vidyut Jammwal has once again found himself at the centre of a social media storm. Ahead of the release of his upcoming film, Crakk, Jammwal shared a video showcasing two individuals executing a daring stunt on a Mumbai local train.

Why is Vidyut Jammwal facing backlash?

In the video, the individuals are seen hanging from the train's door, touching their feet to the platform as the train moves forward at full speed. Describing them as "REAL DARE DEVILS," Jammwal posted the video on his Instagram page along with a teaser for the film's title track, set to release the following day.

However, the stunt quickly drew criticism from netizens, who accused Jammwal of promoting dangerous behaviour. Comments flooded in, condemning the actor for potentially influencing youth to engage in risky stunts. One user expressed, “It's absolutely ridiculous to promote such stunts... Strength is power, but using it appropriately will make you more powerful!”

Advertisement

After facing massive backlash, Vidyut deletes video

This is not the first time Jammwal has faced backlash for his stunts. A previous video showcasing him deboarding a moving train and running atop it without safety equipment also sparked controversy. Despite the criticism, Jammwal continues to make the best use of his action skills to garner headlines.

Advertisement

What do we know about Crakk?

Also starring Amy Jackson, Arjun Rampal, and Nora Fatehi, Crakk is slated for release on February 23. Also known as Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa! is a sports action film co-written and directed by Aditya Datt and produced by Vidyut himself under Action Hero Films. Vidyut has Sher Singh Rana in his kitty next.