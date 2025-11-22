Aaryan OTT Release Date Out, Know When And Where To Watch Vishnu Vishal's Mystery Thriller

Aaryan OTT Release Date: Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal features in the crime thriller Aaryan, directed by debutant Praveen K. It released on the big screens on October 21 in Tamil and Telugu. However, the movie turned out to be a box office failure. As four weeks have passed since its theatrical debut, Netflix has announced Aaryan's streaming date so that it can be enjoyed in home viewing now.

When and where to watch Aaryan online?

Netflix will stream Aaryan in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on November 28. The Hindi dubbed version will not drop on the streaming platform for now. However, the movie will stream in other mentioned languages with English subtitles.

Advertisement

Mystery thriller Aaryan will stream on Netflix | Image: X

Aaryan ended its box office run with a little over ₹6 crore worldwide collection. Despite some positive reviews, audiences didn't turn up at cinema halls to watch the Vishnu Vishal starrer. However, with its OTT release date announced, it will look to reach a wider audience in India and internationally. The actor is best known for his role in Ratsasan (2018). It was also remade in Hindi in 2022. Titled Cuttputlli, it stars Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh. Despite Aaryan being in the same genre as Ratsasan, it did not leave an impact on the audiences.

What is the story of Aaryan?

The movie opens in a TV studio and audiences learn that anchor Nayana's (Shraddha Srinath) interview with a politician has been cancelled. The team then decides to bring in an actor to film during the slot. However, things go South as Azhagar (Selvaraghavan) from the audience holds everyone hostage on gun point. He also predicts that multiple murders will happen in the coming days. Who is Azhagar? What are his demands? How will the cops prevent these murders? A clear picture emerges as the mystery unfolds.