Vikram Bhatt, Daughter Krishna Bhatt Booked For Defrauding Businessman Of ₹13.5 Crore

Vikram Bhatt is at the helm of financial irregularities, as another case has been filed against the director and his daughter, Krishna Bhatt, at Versova Police Station. According to the complaint, the father-daughter duo had allegedly taken over ₹13 crore from a businessman and promised good returns by investing it in cinema and other places.

According to a report in IANS, the father-daughter duo took ₹13.5 crore from a businessman under the pretext of good returns. Economic Offences Wing (EoW) has taken over this case for further investigation.

This is not the first time he has been accused of defrauding. Last year, he and his wife, Shwetambari, were remanded to seven days of police custody by the ACJM court in Udaipur in connection with a separate alleged ₹30 crore fraud case. They were arrested in Mumbai on December 7 and brought to Udaipur. The case was filed by Dr Ajay Murdia, owner of the Indira Group and Indira IVF.

He alleged that the director and his team collected the funds and promised him of producing a biopic based on his wife, Dr Murdia. The director allegedly assured him that an investment of ₹7 crore could generate four films with a projected return of ₹100-200 crore.

However, Bhatt has denied the allegations and told ANI, "So I read the entire FIR. Now, to be honest, I feel that the Rajasthan Police is being misled. As far as my question is concerned, I don't know. I have been told that there is NC first. I have not received anything like that. So first, I thought it would be NC. But now I have come to know that it is an FIR."

Along with Bhatt, the FIR lists individuals identified as Mehboob and Dinesh Kataria.