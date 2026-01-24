Border 2: Sunny Deol Credited As 'Dharmendra Ji Ka Beta' Makes Fans Emotional, Scene Goes Viral Online

Border 2 hit the big screens on January 23 and has become an overnight sensation. Cinegoers flocked to the theatre to catch the early shows of the war drama that features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. Following the release, a peculiar detail in the movie has caught the attention of social media users.

Border 2 credit scene goes viral

Fans of the actors and social media users took to their accounts to share images from the movie's closing scene. In the scene, when Sunny Deol appears on screen, the credit reads his name. However, what caught attention online was that his name was followed by the words, ‘Dharmendra’s son'. In Hindi too, the actor's name is followed by the text, ‘Dharmendra Ji ka beta'.

The credit scene has now gone viral online with fans. Border 2 is Sunny Deol's first movie to release following the death of his father, Dharmendra, on November 24. Referring to Sunny Deol as the veteran actor's son in the movie's credits is being considered as the best tribute to Bollywood's ‘He-Man’.



Based on the real-life events of the Indo-Pak 1971 war, Border 2 has received raging reviews from cinegoers and critics alike. The same translated into the box office collection of the movie as well. Border 2 registered the biggest opening of the year with ₹ 30 Cr on the day of release.



Midnight shows added for Border 2 owing to heavy demand