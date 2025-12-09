Vikram Bhatt, Wife Shwetambari Arrested In ₹30 Crore Fraud Case, Brought To Udaipur | Viral Video

Vikram Bhatt, arrested in Mumbai in a ₹30 crore fraud case, was brought to Udaipur on Monday night. His wife, Shwetambari, was also seen along with the police in the city. Police, who have secured their transit remand until Thursday, will present the couple today by 2 PM. “We have arrested both the accused from Mumbai and brought them to Udaipur. They will be produced in court tomorrow morning for further legal proceedings," Investigating Officer DSP Chhagan Purohit told reporters.

In the viral video, Bhatt and his wife can be seen hiding their faces from the camera.

The director was arrested in the Yari Road area in ​Mumbai.

What is the alleged fraud case against Vikram Bhatt?

According to the complainant, Dr Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira IVF, was allegedly persuaded by Bhatt into investing over ₹30 crore in a proposed film project. He was assured that the venture would yield profits of nearly ₹200 crore. The FIR states that the project was presented as a biopic intended to honour Dr Murdia’s late wife.

(A file photo of Vikram Bhatt | Image: Wikipedia)

However, Bhatt has denied the allegations and told ANI, "So I read the entire FIR. Now, to be honest, I feel that the Rajasthan Police is being misled. As far as my question is concerned, I don't know. I have been told that there is NC first. I have not received anything like that. So first, I thought it would be NC. But now I have come to know that it is an FIR."

“So I have neither a letter, nor a notice, nor anything. And they say that out of greed for 200 crores, I made a scam of 30 crores. If they have told this to the police, then surely they must have some documents, some paperwork. Otherwise, the police don't do such things. So, if that is the case, then it is forged. It cannot be," he added.

