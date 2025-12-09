Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe Shooters Identified: All linked to Bishnoi Gang; Cops Release Photos

Comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada, named Kap's Cafe, has been the soft target of notorious groups. Three firing incidents took place at the cafe, and now the shooters have been identified. The two shooters who carried out the firing incidents three times are now among the "most wanted" list in Canada.

Kap's Cafe came under attack on July 10, just days after its opening. The two more shooting incidents followed, one on August 7 and another on October 16. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for each attack.

Kap's Cafe shooters identified

The shooters involved in the three shooting incidents are Sharry and Diljot Rehal of Punjabi origin, associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. Canadian police, along with central agencies, are searching for them. The report further revealed the mastermind behind all three attacks at the cafe. Seepu, the gangster at whose behest Sharry and Diljot Rehal carried out the attack.

Authorities in India recently arrested Bandhuman Singh, who had returned to the country from Canada. Police allege that Singh supplied weapons to Sharry and Diljot. His arrest has further shed light on the operations of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar in Canada.

During the interrogation, he revealed supplying weapons to the shooters to carry out the firing at the comedian's cafe. He further shared that the Lawrence gang and Goldy gang are running a large extortion syndicate in Canada, and they are being helped by a Punjabi singer. This singer prepares the target list, and it is said that he/she was the one who listed Kapil Sharma's name in the list.

The investigation is on, with police in Canada and India working together to find the shooters, Sharry and Diljot Rehal, and the mastermind, Seepu. They are working relentlessly to solve the case.