×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 23:59 IST

Vikramaditya Motwane Cites 12th Fail As a ‘Case Study’ For Films To Be Commercially Succesful

Vikramaditya Motwane, in a new interview, argued for small and medium films like 12th Fail to stay in theatres for a longer time to become a success story.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Edited by: Jyothi Jha
Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikrant Massey
Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikrant Massey | Image:instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vikramaditya Motwane is a well-known director famed for Udaan, Lootera and Trapped. The director has opened up on the need for small-budget and medium-budget films to get ‘breathing time’ on screens. He cited the example of Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail which according to him, continued to stir conversations in the fourth week as well as the 12th week of release. 

Vikramaditya Motwane says small to mid-budget movies can grow in numbers if it stays in theatres for longer

Hailing the success of Vikrant Massey-starter 12th Fail, the director said the movie can be an interesting case study for how a small to mid-budget movie can grow in numbers if it stays in theatres and builds upon positive word of mouth.

 

Vikrant Massey in a still from 12th Fail | Iamge: IMDb

 

"12th Fail is a great case study of a film that can be commercially and critically successful. For any movie to work in a theatre beyond the opening day and the weekend, it needs time for word of mouth to build, and for people to come into theatres. In the case of 12th Fail, people were talking about the film in the fourth and 12th week, it was allowed to breathe,” Motwane told PTI in an interview. 

Advertisement

There should be a little bit of diversity: Vikramaditya Motwane on screenspace 

Motwane said not every film can open in 5,000 or 2,000 screens as some movies take time to grow in screens from hundreds to thousands. "We've 10,000 screens for 1.3 billion people, there are 30,000 screens in the US for 300 million people. We can't blame movie theatres because everybody wants to make as much money as possible. We are coming out of a post-pandemic world where we need to correct our losses.

Advertisement

 

A file photo of Vikramaditya Motwane | Image: IMDb

"But we need a balance, 70 per cent of our screens can be for that but 30 per cent of it needs to be for a certain kind of film. There should be a little bit of diversity.” 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has earned over ₹70 crore at the box office worldwide but Varun Grover's "All India Rank" could not stay in theatres for long despite great reviews. "If every film had that much time to breathe, then it would be a success story,” Motwane said.

Advertisement


(With inputs from PTI) 

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 23:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BharatShakti

Modi govt's policy

an hour ago
PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

8 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

9 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

9 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

9 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

9 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

9 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

10 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

13 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

13 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

15 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

a day ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

a day ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

a day ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India celebrates as Modi govt delivers on CAA promise

    The Debatean hour ago

  2. 3 Killed After Portion of Scaffolding at 24-Storey Building Collapsed

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Mumbai Crime: 63-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered, Servant Missing

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. Man Critically Injured As Mortar Shell Explodes in JK's Samba District

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. Orlando School Lockdown Ends Amid Reports of Suspicious Person

    Worldan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo