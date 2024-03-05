English
Updated March 5th, 2024 at 10:48 IST

Vikrant Massey Opens Up About 'Toughest Part' Of 12th Fail Role

Vikrant Massey recently revealed that the toughest part of playing IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail was carrying the character's emotional weight.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
12th Fail
12th Fail | Image:youtube
  • 2 min read
Actor Vikrant Massey has been garnering praise for his portrayal of Manoj Kumar Sharma in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest film, 12th Fail. In a recent interview with GQ India, Massey talked about the intricacies of bringing the character to life and how the entire journey was both challenging and demanding.

How did the 12th Fail take a physical toll on Vikrant?

Massey revealed the rigorous preparation process he underwent for the role under Vinod's direction. Spending nearly a year and a half in preparation and three months in intensive workshops, Massey underwent significant physical changes. He said, “I had to lose weight and tan my skin. While tanning my skin, it actually got burnt and I freaked out and thought we’d have to push shoot. But then I told Vinod, and he said it’s a boon and we wouldn’t need makeup. We’d be going in raw.”

 

 

Vikrant talks about the emotional weight of the 12th Fail character

Massey confessed that the emotional weight of portraying Sharma proved to be the most challenging aspect. He talked about the pressure of representing the aspirations of millions of Indians and crafting a narrative that resonates with the masses. 

He expressed, “Even Manoj sometimes felt like he might not be able to fulfil his dream, and his entire outlook became bleak. The truth is that some people make it, some people don’t. This is one of the toughest examinations in the world, and it presents a daunting task. It’s not something that you can just walk in and clear.”

What’s on the work front for Vikrant next?

Looking ahead, Massey is set to entertain audiences with his upcoming projects. He will grace the screen in Yaar Jigri, Sector 36 and The Sabarmati Report. Furthermore, he will return with the sequel to the 2021 hit film Haseen Dillruba titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba alongside Taapsee Pannu.

Published March 5th, 2024 at 09:25 IST

