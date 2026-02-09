Vikrant Massey And Tamannaah Bhatia Work For Free In O'Romeo?

O' Romeo will be releasing in theatres on February 13, coinciding with Valentine’s week. Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, and Nana Patekar are in lead roles. The film also features Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles.

While there is a lot of buzz around the film, a recent report suggests that both Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia joined the project without taking any fee, motivated by their faith in the story and their respect for the director.

According to Free Press Journal, Vishal Bhardwaj revealed that Vikrant Massey had committed to O'Romeo several years ago, back when he was still building his career in the Hindi film industry. After the success of 12th Fail, Vikrant honoured that earlier promise when the filmmaker approached him again and agreed to take on the role without charging any fee.

The same report also stated that Tamannaah joined O'Romeo without taking any remuneration because of the film’s budget limitations. Although her role is short, it plays an important part in a major plot twist. Tamannaah accepted the project right away and ended up filming for nearly 12 days, which was longer than originally planned. She also took part in workshops and rehearsals to prepare for her character.

Meanwhile, Vishal Bhardwaj and the makers of O'Romeo have not responded to or denied these reports, even though they continue to circulate widely online. So far, neither the cast nor the production team has confirmed any official details about fees or payments for the film.

O Romeo marks director Vishal Bhardwaj’s third project with Shahid. They previously worked together on the highly praised films Kaminey (2009) and Haider (2014), where Shahid delivered some of his most memorable performances.

