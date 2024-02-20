Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 22:14 IST

Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail Re-opens Baramulla Theatre Which Was Shut For Over Three Decades

In a historic moment, Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail has helped re-open a theatre which was shut for over three decades. The film was a box office hit.

Republic Entertainment Desk
12th Fail poster
12th Fail poster | Image:Instagram/Vikrant Massey
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's acclaimed film 12th Fail which made waves upon its release last year, has achieved yet another milestone. Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar in lead roles, the film has garnered praise from both critics and audiences alike, emerging as one of the standout releases of 2023.

Did 12th Fail re-opened a closed theatre?

In a significant moment for the town of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir, 'JADOOZ' Cinema reopened its doors to the public after a hiatus of 33 years, with the screening of 12th Fail. Lieutenant Governor Baramulla Minga Sherpa led the reopening ceremony and marked the film's historic debut as the first to grace the theatre's screens in over three decades.

More about the 12th Fail

Drawing inspiration from a true story, 12th Fail explores the challenges faced by millions of students aspiring to crack the UPSC entrance exam. However, its narrative revolves around the confines of academic struggles and tells a tale of resilience and the courage to persevere in the face of adversity.

Renowned personalities from the film industry have showered praise on the film, with Kareena Kapoor hailing Vikrant Massey as "A Legend" on social media. Massey, overwhelmed by Kapoor's endorsement, expressed his gratitude, jokingly remarking, "Now, I can take my retirement!" Other stars, including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan, have also commended the film for its emotional depth and powerful storytelling.

Advertisement

Garnering widespread acclaim, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial has an impressive IMDb rating of 9.2 out of 10.

Actor Vijay Varma similarly confessed to being deeply affected by the film's narrative and further attested to its universal appeal and ability to evoke heartfelt reactions from viewers. 12th Fail also starred Medha Shankr and chronicled the life of IAS Manoj Kumar Sharma and the contributions made by his wife Shraddha Joshi.

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 22:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

38 minutes ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

39 minutes ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

40 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

40 minutes ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

41 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

an hour ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

an hour ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

an hour ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

an hour ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

an hour ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

an hour ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

an hour ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

an hour ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

2 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

2 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

a day ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ashiq Nengroo Declared Proclaimed Offender and Individual Terrorist

    India News21 minutes ago

  2. Unique Names Of Celebrity Kids And Their Meanings

    Web Stories23 minutes ago

  3. Delhi: 16-Year-Old Boy Hangs Self in Shankar Vihar, Cause Unknown

    India News26 minutes ago

  4. Dhruva Sarja, Martin Crew Survive Mid-air Crisis | Watch

    Entertainment36 minutes ago

  5. Viral: Fake Accounts of Akaay Kohli Flood Social Media Following Birth

    India News39 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo