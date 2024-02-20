Advertisement

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's acclaimed film 12th Fail which made waves upon its release last year, has achieved yet another milestone. Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar in lead roles, the film has garnered praise from both critics and audiences alike, emerging as one of the standout releases of 2023.

Did 12th Fail re-opened a closed theatre?

In a significant moment for the town of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir, 'JADOOZ' Cinema reopened its doors to the public after a hiatus of 33 years, with the screening of 12th Fail. Lieutenant Governor Baramulla Minga Sherpa led the reopening ceremony and marked the film's historic debut as the first to grace the theatre's screens in over three decades.

More about the 12th Fail

Drawing inspiration from a true story, 12th Fail explores the challenges faced by millions of students aspiring to crack the UPSC entrance exam. However, its narrative revolves around the confines of academic struggles and tells a tale of resilience and the courage to persevere in the face of adversity.

Renowned personalities from the film industry have showered praise on the film, with Kareena Kapoor hailing Vikrant Massey as "A Legend" on social media. Massey, overwhelmed by Kapoor's endorsement, expressed his gratitude, jokingly remarking, "Now, I can take my retirement!" Other stars, including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan, have also commended the film for its emotional depth and powerful storytelling.

Garnering widespread acclaim, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial has an impressive IMDb rating of 9.2 out of 10.

Actor Vijay Varma similarly confessed to being deeply affected by the film's narrative and further attested to its universal appeal and ability to evoke heartfelt reactions from viewers. 12th Fail also starred Medha Shankr and chronicled the life of IAS Manoj Kumar Sharma and the contributions made by his wife Shraddha Joshi.