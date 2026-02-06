Delhi's Viral Missing Persons Claim A 'Promotional Campaign' For Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3? YRF Reacts

Of late, content creators are sharing reels about the alleged rise in missing people in Delhi, creating panic among NCR residents. As per claims, a majority of the missing persons were young girls. As per some reels, around 900 people, including children, had gone missing in January this year. This news was circulated around the time when Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 hit the big screens. The action thriller follows trafficking networks and missing persons cases in India that Rani's cop character Shivani Shivaji Rao uncovers.

Taking note of the widespread fear among Delhi-NCR dwellers over the alleged missing persons cases, Delhi Police clarified that the sudden flood of posts amplifying such claims were part of "paid promotion". Many related this to Mardaani 3 and thought that the team was spreading "fake information" to drive the film's business.

Production house YRF has now issued a statement in the matter, separating itself from the controversy. “Yash Raj Films is a 50 year old company founded on the core principles of being highly ethical and transparent. We strongly deny the accusations floating on social media that Mardaani 3’s promotional campaign has deliberately sensationalised a sensitive issue like this and we have immense trust in our authorities that they will share all facts and truths in due course of time,” said the banner behind Mardaani 3.

In an earlier post Delhi Police had shared, they said, “Recent public discourse has raised concerns about the welfare of children in Delhi. We appeal to the citizens not to fall prey to the rumours about the spurt in the cases of missing children. While denying such claims, we also warn rumour mongers of strict legal action for creating unnecessary panic and fear by misrepresenting data. The safety of every child is of paramount importance to Delhi Police. Delhi Police is committed to serve 24x7 and making all out efforts to trace all missing persons and reunite them with distraught family members, at the earliest.”

