Viral: Don 2 Actor In Talks To Replace Ranveer Singh In Don 3

After the unprecedented box office success of Dhurandhar, fans were eagerly waiting to witness Ranveer Singh in Don 3. The Padmaavat star's casting was initially met with criticism as there were big shoes to fill after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. However, Ranveer silenced critics with his restrained act in Dhurandhar, proving once again that he can take on any role with ease. However, rumours have been rife that Ranveer has exited the upcoming reboot of the Don franchise, directed by Farhan Akhtar, as he was not to keen on essaying the role of a gangster after Dhurandhar.

Don 3 was announced back in August 2023. As the project got delayed, leading lady Kiara Advani quietly exited the project. Kriti Sanon was reportedly finalised to replace Kiara but now, the team of Don 3 are seemingly on the lookout for lead star Ranveer's replacement as well.

As per reports, Hrithik Roshan has now emerged as a top contender to essay Don in the upcoming chapter of the "new era". Fans will recall that Hrithik is not new to the series as he played a cameo role in Farhan's Don 2. Whether or not the Super 30 star will take on the much-hyped role remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Hrithik has a highly-anticipated roster of movies. His last few projects - Vikram Vedha, Fighter and War 2 - have all turned out to be flops and he desperately needs a hit to make a comeback at the box office. The actor is also supposed to making his directorial debut with Krrish 4, which he will also feature in. He has also signed on to do a movie backed by Hombale Films, the production house behind mega hits KGF and Salaar.