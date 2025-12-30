Kalamkaval On OTT: SonyLIV Confirms Streaming Mammootty Starrer In January But...

Kalamkaval On OTT: Mammootty made a comeback to the big screens on December 5 with the crime thriller Kalamkaval. After the release of Dominic And The Ladies' Purse and Bazooka earlier this year, the Malayalam star receded from the silver screens due to undisclosed health concerns. While his earlier releases this year did not make an impact at the box office, Kalamkaval did well commercially and even Mammootty earned rave reviews for his performance as a serial killer who preys on women. After enjoying a good run at the ticket window, Kalamkaval is all set to begin its streaming journey.

SonyLIV confirms streaming of Kalamkaval

Streaming service SonyLIV announced that crime thriller Kalamkaval will stream in January in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. However, the exact date when the film will make its digital debut has not been confirmed yet. The caption to the post shared by SonyLIV read, "The legend returns, darker and deadlier. Mammootty in a performance that will leave you breathless. Biggest blockbuster of the season (sic)."

Kalamkaval is directed by Jithin K Jose | Image: Instagram

What is the story of Kalamkaval?