Kalamkaval On OTT: SonyLIV Confirms Streaming Mammootty Starrer In January But...
After enjoying a good run at the ticket window, Mammootty's crime thriller Kalamkaval is all set to begin its streaming journey in January.
Kalamkaval On OTT: Mammootty made a comeback to the big screens on December 5 with the crime thriller Kalamkaval. After the release of Dominic And The Ladies' Purse and Bazooka earlier this year, the Malayalam star receded from the silver screens due to undisclosed health concerns. While his earlier releases this year did not make an impact at the box office, Kalamkaval did well commercially and even Mammootty earned rave reviews for his performance as a serial killer who preys on women. After enjoying a good run at the ticket window, Kalamkaval is all set to begin its streaming journey.
SonyLIV confirms streaming of Kalamkaval
Streaming service SonyLIV announced that crime thriller Kalamkaval will stream in January in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. However, the exact date when the film will make its digital debut has not been confirmed yet. The caption to the post shared by SonyLIV read, "The legend returns, darker and deadlier. Mammootty in a performance that will leave you breathless. Biggest blockbuster of the season (sic)."
What is the story of Kalamkaval?
Kalamkaval is a slow burn thriller about a serial killer. It sees Mammootty play the antagonist with raw intensity. Its also his return to the part he plays best - a killer. Mammootty has essayed such roles in numerous films like Munnariyippu and Rorschach. In Kalamkaval, he plays a serial killer who is preying on women. Director Jithin K Jose has also divided the narrative into chapters - chapters from the life of the anti-hero - and as the police investigation by Nath (Vinayakan) progresses, Stanley Das' (Mammootty) courage peaks. The cat and mouse chase and other plot twists forms the core of this slow burn thriller.
