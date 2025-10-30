Viral Video: Aamir Khan's Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Loses Cool With Paparazzi Again, Angrily Asks, 'Why Are You Following Me?'

Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri Spratt has made her reservations towards the paparazzi known on several ocassion. She did not even face the cameras on the actor's 60th birthday when he officially introduced her in front of the media and paparazzi. Despite her resistance, the media's interest in her seems to be increasing.

On October 30, Gauri was spotted by the paparazzi on the streets of Mumbai. The 46-year-old turned visibly uncomfortable on spotting the cameramen and media personnel. When the cameramen continued to follow her and greeted her, a visibly irked Gauri said, “Why are you following me? Leave me alone.” Annoyed by the paparazzi's behaviour, she asked the people accompanying her about how the paps come to know about her location. “Kaun bulata hai inhe? (Who calls them?)," she could be heard saying in now viral videos. Several social media users took to the comment section to defend her. A user wrote, "Why is she being hounded???? Leave her alone."

This is not the first time Gauri Spratt has got into an altercation with the paparazzi. In September, she stepped out for an evening walk when a paparazzi followed her, making her lose her cool. Dressed in a casual white t-shirt and a lilac bottom, Gauri sported wired earphones and sports shoes. On spotting the camerapersons, Gauri said, “Aree leave me alone naa, I am just going for a walk."



Also Read: A Wednesday Style Similarity in Mumbai School Kids Hostage Situation

Advertisement

Who is Gauri Spratt?

A file photo of Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt | Image: X

Also Read: Cyclone Montha Plays Spoilsport In Allu Sirish's 'Outdoor' Engagement



In of the most filmy revelations, Aamir Khan introduced his girlfriend to the members of the media and paparazzi on the ocassion of his 60th birthday. While he spoke about her fondly, the Lagaan actor did not reveal details about her. He simply shared that she does not work in films. Talking about her, Aamir shared, Gauri and I met 25 years ago, and now, we are partners. We are very serious and committed to each other. We have been together for a year and a half. Gauri works in production. I sing to her every day."

For the unversed, Aamir Khan has been married twice previously. He was married to Reena Dutta from 1986–2002, and they share two children - Ira and Junaid. The actor later tied the knot with Kiran Rao in 2005 and welcomed their son Azaad in December 2011.