Cyclone Montha Plays Spoilsport In Allu Sirish's 'Outdoor Winter' Engagement Plans With Nayanika

Allu Sirish and Nayanika planned to get engaged in a romantic, outdoor setup in Hyderabad on October 31. The actor and Allu Arjun's younger brother announced his engagement earlier this month. In the latest update, he took to his Instagram account to share that his plans for an outdoor engagement are seemingly cancelled.

‘Weather Gods have other plans’: Allu Sirish gives an update on ‘outdoor engagement’

On October 30, a day before his engagement ceremony, Allu Sirish took to his Instagram account to share a picture of his courtyard on his Instagram stories. Decorations, tents and chairs could be seen getting drenched in the setup due to the excessive rain. A few workers could be seen trying to take control of the situation while the grass turned muddy.

A screengrab of Allu Sirish's post | Image: Instagram

Sharing the photo, the actor wrote in the caption, “Planned for an outdoor winter engagement. But the Weather Gods have other plans!” While he did not specify more, it is believed that Allu Sirish and Nayanika will now exchange rings in an intimate, indoor ceremony. As per ANI, Cyclone Montha, which made landfall on October 28, brought heavy rainfall to several parts of Telangana, including Warangal and Hyderabad, causing traffic congestion and power outages. How this impacts the engagement ceremony of Allu Sirish is yet to be seen.



Allu Sirish-Nayanika engagement to be a full family event: Report

As per Pinkvilla, the engagement ceremony of Allu Sirish and Nayanika will be an intimate event with only close friends and family in attendance. The actor's older brother, Allu Arjun, will be present with his wife, Allu Sneha and children. Their cousin Ram Charan is also expected to be in attendance, along with his wife Upasana Konidela, who is expecting twins. New parents Varun Tej and his wife Lavanya Tripathi will also attended the engagement party, as per the publication.

