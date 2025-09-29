Viral Video - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, In Paris, Hugs A Crying Fan And Wipes Off Her Tears; Netizens Call Actress 'Kind Soul'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives in style in Paris with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The actress is set to walk the runway at the Paris Fashion Week for the show Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris. In videos going viral on the internet, the actress, along with her daughter, can be seen getting out of her car and getting into a building. A while later, she was seen exiting the building. Both times, the actress happily greeted the paparazzi and obliged to pose with the fans. She was also seen comforting a crying female fan.

(A screengrab from the video | Image: Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan comforts a female fan in Paris

In a viral video, Aishwarya is seen leaving a building with her daughter when a tearful fan asks for a photo. Upon seeing her, the actress immediately embraces her and patiently listens while wiping away her tears. After comforting her fan, the actress invites her to pose for the camera.

This gesture by Aishwarya won hearts on the internet, and her fans are busy lauding the actress. A user wrote, "She is so sweet and elegant. Taking time to listen to her and wipe her tears." Another wrote, "She is so humble. Not only beauty with brain but also a kind soul." A third user wrote, "Awww that’s beautiful of Ash. Such a queen."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's stylish appearance ahead of the Paris Fashion Week show

For her appearance in Paris, Aishwarya opted for a blue pant suit set layered with a white shirt. The suit featured golden hangings accentuating the look. She sported light makeup and styled her hair in soft curls. She completed her look with black pumps.