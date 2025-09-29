Veer Hanuman Actor Veer Sharma, 10, And His Brother Shaurya Sharma, 15, Die in Kota Apartment Fire

Child actor Veer Sharma, 10, and his brother Shaurya Sharma, 15, died after a fire broke out at their home in Kota in the wee hours of Sunday. According to a report in IANS, both brothers were sleeping alone in the house. Their apartment was on the fourth floor of the building, and the fire broke out in the drawing room. However, the fire did not spread to other rooms.

The police reported that the children were asleep when the fire broke out and succumbed due to suffocation caused by thick smoke. The neighbours saw the smoke coming out of the house and rushed to help. They broke down the door and brought the boys to the hospital. However, they were declared dead on arrival.

Where were the parents when the fire broke out?

According to a report in IANS, the children's father, Jitendra Sharma, was attending a bhajan event at the time of the incident, while their mother, Rita Sharma, who is also an actress, was in Mumbai.

According to SP Tejeshwani Goutam, a short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. He further revealed that the drawing room had been burned down, while other rooms bore burn marks. However, an FIR has also been registered under Section 194 of the BNSS Act, and the investigation is underway.

The mortal remains of the two boys have been handed over to the family.

Who was Veer Sharma?