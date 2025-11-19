Viral Video: Arjun Rampal Pulls A 'Tom Holland' At Dhrandhar Trailer Launch, Reveals This Major Detail About Ranveer Singh's Film

The trailer launch of Dhurandhar was a star-studded event, with Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and director Aditya Dhar in attendance. The event was held in Mumbai on November 18. Several photos and videos from the launch are now viral on social media.

Dhurandhar trailer launch | Image: Varinder Chawla

In one particular video, Arjun Rampal is seen giving a speech during the trailer launch event. Speaking at the trailer launch, the Ra. One actor was singing high praises of the protagonist Ranveer Singh. He elaborated on how the actor has been working hard for the last 2 years.

In his address, Arjun Rampal said, “Everybody had to bring their triple-A game. What Ranveer did for two years... I have seen this man. Just wow! I am so proud of him. I did not see Ranveer even once. It was always Hamza. That was incredible!”

Arjun Rampal at Dhurandhar trailer launch | Image: Varinder Chawla

While Arjun seemingly did not realise his goof-up, social media users caught on to it. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the names of all the key characters in Dhurandhar were revealed in the film's trailer, but Ranveer was referred to as the ‘Wrath of God', making it a deliberate attempt by the makers not to reveal his character's name. During the trailer launch, however, Arjun Rampal let the name slip. While some social media users are defending him by saying he has only given the name of the character that was used in the mission, others believe that he pulled a ‘Tom Holland,' referring to the Marvel star who revealed major spoilers at the pre-release events of Avengers and other movies.

More about the Dhurandhar trailer launch

The trailer launch of one of the most anticipated movies of the year took place on November 18. Ranveer Singh dressed up in a white shirt teamed with a signature black suit for the event. The actor spoke highly of the film, whose trailer has earned unanimous praise online. Dhurandhar will hit the big screens on December 5.



