Viral Video: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Ayan Mukerji, MS Dhoni Enjoy Musical Evening in Gujarat

Several Bollywood celebrities attended a musical night held in Gujarat over the weekend. The musical evening saw Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji in attendance along with other industry insiders. The night also saw performances by AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, Neeti Mohan, Pratibha Singh and other renowned singers. Several photos and videos from the celebration are now viral on social media.

Singer Rakshita Suresh took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share inside pictures from the event. In the clicks, Ranveer Singh could be seen posing for the shutterbugs in an all-white outfit. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, looked ravishing in a pink and blue coloured saree, which she teamed with a pink, checkered coat to brave the cold weather. She tied her hair in a bun and also wore a bindi to elevate the ethnic look. The post comes around the seventh wedding anniversary on November 14.

In other slides, the singer could be seen posing with ‘Captain Cool’ MS Dhoni. Aamir Khan also attended the musical evening in a black kurta teamed with a black shawl. Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji also featured in the singer's carousel.



Ace singers unite for a private concert in Gujarat

A screengrab of Shreya Ghoshal's story | Image: Instagram

Earlier, Shreya Ghoshal took to her Instagram stories to share a selfie with AR Rahman, Neeti Mohan, Mohit Chauhan, Udit Narayan, and flautist Ashwin. She wrote in the caption, “An unforgettable evening sharing the stage with Rahman sir for a private concert for a very august gathering.” Singer Pratibha Singh also shared inside photos and videos from the event. In a now viral video, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh could be seen enjoying a live rendition of Ena Sona from the movie OK Jaanu by AR Rahman at the intimate event.



