VIDEO: Dharmendra Honoured With Padma Vibhushan Posthumously, Wife Hema Malini Receives The Award
Cinema icon Dharmendra was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in the first phase of the Padma Awards investiture ceremony held at New Delhi today. His wife, Hema Malini, received the honour on his behalf.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Indian cinema legend Dharmendra was honoured with the highest Padma honour, Padma Vibhushan, posthumously. The first phase of the 66th Padma Awards ceremony was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on Monday. The actor's wife and actress Hema Malini received the honour on his behalf.
Dharmendra was honoured for his exceptional contribution in the field of arts. Along with Hema Malini, his daughter was also present at the ceremony. Out of the 131 awardees this year, only 66 were honoured in the first phase of the Padma awards held in the National Capital today.
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