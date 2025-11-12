Viral Video: Govinda Discharged After Brief Hospitalisation, Shares He Suffered Fatigue After 'Excessive Hard Work'

Govinda was discharged from Mumbai's Criticare Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. The actor was spotted exiting the hospital premises in a brown jacket teamed with a black t-shirt and bottom. He addressed the reporters before his departure and shared a brief health update.

The Raja Babu actor was rushed to the hospital in the wee hours of November 12 after he complained of dizziness and severe headaches. The doctors gave the actor a series of tests and carefully examined his condition. Sharing an update upon discharge, Govinda told the reporters that he has been asked to continue the medicines.



Speaking to the press on discharge, Govinda said, “I did excessive hard work and was fatigued. Yoga-Pranayam is good. Excessive exercise is tough. I am trying to make my personality even better. I feel Yoga-Pranayam is better...Doctors have given me medicine." The actor had released a voice note earlier in the day, assuring fans of his well-being.

Why was Govinda admitted to the hospital?

Following the news of his hospitalisation, Govinda's manager Sashi Sinha told ANI, “The doctors are expected to review his condition in the afternoon, after which further decisions will be taken. Govinda's medical tests are still ongoing.” He also shared that Govinda has been advised to take a neurology consultation. Speaking to IANS, Sashi shared, “He (Govinda) had a severe headache and felt heaviness in his head. He also felt dizzy, and because of that, he has been advised to see a neurologist."

The news of Govinda's hospitalisation came just days after the 89-year-old actor Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Both actors have been discharged now and fans have been praying for their speedy recovery further.