Govinda Health Update: Actor Advised To Consult Neurologist, Manager Says 'He Had a Severe Headache and...'

Govinda was rushed to Mumbai's Criticare Hospital in the intervening night of November 11 and November 12. The actor was admitted to the emergency after he fell unconscious at his home on Tuesday midnight. Hours after the report of his hospitalisation first surfaced, his manager, Sashi Sinha, shared a detailed health update and the reason for his hospitalisation.

Speaking to IANS, Sashi shared, “He (Govinda) had a severe headache and felt heaviness in his head. He also felt dizzy, and because of that, he has been advised to see a neurologist. Doctors are conducting a check-up. He was admitted last night, and the doctor will examine him soon.” He also shared that the actor is currently conscious and stable. The doctors are scheduled to review his condition at noon today. Govinda is still undergoing a few medical tests.

Previously, Govinda's close friend and legal advisor shared that the actor first received medication over a telephonic conversation with the doctor after he fell unconscious at his residence. However, they later rushed him to the emergency at around 1 am.



Govinda's second health scare in recent times

Govinda has been in and out of hospitals recently. In October 2024, the actor was rushed to critical care after his revolver misfired. The unfortunate accident took place when the actor was cleaning his gun at his home. His team accompanied him to the hospital at the time, as his wife, Sunita Ahuja, was reportedly not in town.

Govinda was admitted for three days before he was discharged from the hospital at the time. Upon his return, Govinda addressed the reporters stationed at his residence and said, “I was about to leave for a show in Kolkata. It was about 5 in the morning. Aur uss time par vo giri aur chal padi (and it just fell and went off). I was shocked by what happened, and when I looked down, I saw a fountain of blood. Then I made a video and spoke to the doctor and got admitted.” Fans of the 61-year-old actor are once against praying for his speedy recovery.



