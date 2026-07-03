Viral Video: 'Kabir' Hrithik Roshan's Cameo Scene From Alpha Leaked Online, Fans Call It 'Best Scene' In Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Starrer

Alpha is the seventh movie in the YRF spyverse franchise and was released after War 2 (2025), which was headlined by Hrithik Roshan. The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer is the first female-led spy movie in the universe and hit the big screens on July 3. Following the release of the movie, cinegoers who caught ealry shows of Alpha shared stills and clips from Hrithik Roshan's cameo in the actioner.

Hrithik Roshan reprises his role of Agent Kabir in Alpha | Image: X

The trailer of Alpha teased Hrithik's cameo in the film, and the anticipation to witness the actor in the Alia Bhatt starrer has been among the fans since then. In the movie, the actor reprises his role of Agent Kabir, the part he plays in the YRF spyverse franchise. As Kabir, Hrithik has already headlined solo films, War (2019) and War 2.

Hrithik Roshan's cameo from Alpha leaked

Social media is abuzz with video recordings of Hrithik Roshan's scene from Alpha. Cinegoers could be heard clapping, hooting and whistling on the entry of the actor. In the entry scene, Hrithik appears to be dressed as a monk before unveiling his real identity and showering the enemy clan with bullets fired at military precision.

Cinegoers who caught early shows of Alpha and shared their first impressions of the Alia Bhatt starrer online have made special mention of Hrithik's cameo. Most reviews have highlighted the scene, and some have even called it ‘the best’ in the otherwise weak movie. Some netizens are of the opinion that Hrithik Roshan did most of the heavy lifting in Alpha and saved the movie from being an absolute disaster. His fans have also noted that the actor looked better in the Shiv Rawail directorial than in his own film, War, and slammed the maker Ayan Mukerji for the same. Netizens who are in awe of Hrithik Roshan's cameo scene in Alpha have also advised the actor not to ‘waste his peak acting’ on such special appearances.