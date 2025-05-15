Virat Kohli, Akaay And Vamika Visit Anushka Sharma's Mother During IPL 2025 Suspension, Rare Family Moment Goes Viral | Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are paparazzi favourites and almost every sighting of them goes viral, especially when they are with their cutie little ones Vamika and Akaay. Although Virushka refrain having their kids photographed, keen paps occasionally capture rare glimpses of their family moments. A recent video of Anushka and Virat visiting Anushka's maternal home in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, with Vamika and Akaay, has gone viral. In the clip, their nani is seen taking on staple duties.

Anushka Sharma’s mother holds grandson Akaay along with Vamika, leaving fans in awe

In the now-viral video, the Band Baja Baaraat actress is seen arriving at her mother's house, holding her son Akaay. Her daughter, Vamika, stands nearby, observing them, while Virat Kohli steps out of the car.

At the doorstep, the actress's mother greets them, takes Akaay in her arms, and hugs Anushka warmly. Vamika looks on adorably as the family shares a heartfelt moment.

Virat appears briefly in the background as the family enters the house together. Reports suggest they visited Vamika and Akaay's maternal grandparents after visiting Maharaj Premanand Ashram in Vrindavan. The video gained traction following the cricket legend's retirement announcement.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visited Premanand Maharaj's ashram after retirement announcement

On May 13, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan to seek his blessings. This visit followed Virat’s announcement of his retirement from test cricket. Moments from their meeting with the spiritual guru have gone viral on social media, including a widely shared video showing Premanand Maharaj delivering a sermon while the couple listened attentively.