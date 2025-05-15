Virat Kohli, Akaay And Vamika Visit Anushka Sharma's Mother During IPL 2025 Suspension, Rare Family Moment Goes Viral | Watch

Updated May 15th 2025, 19:02 IST
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are paparazzi favourites and almost every sighting of them goes viral, especially when they are with their cutie little ones Vamika and Akaay. Although Virushka refrain having their kids photographed, keen paps occasionally capture rare glimpses of their family moments. A recent video of Anushka and Virat visiting Anushka's maternal home in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, with Vamika and Akaay, has gone viral. In the clip, their nani is seen taking on staple duties.
In the now-viral video, the Band Baja Baaraat actress is seen arriving at her mother's house, holding her son Akaay. Her daughter, Vamika, stands nearby, observing them, while Virat Kohli steps out of the car.
At the doorstep, the actress's mother greets them, takes Akaay in her arms, and hugs Anushka warmly. Vamika looks on adorably as the family shares a heartfelt moment.
Virat appears briefly in the background as the family enters the house together. Reports suggest they visited Vamika and Akaay's maternal grandparents after visiting Maharaj Premanand Ashram in Vrindavan. The video gained traction following the cricket legend's retirement announcement.
On May 13, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan to seek his blessings. This visit followed Virat’s announcement of his retirement from test cricket. Moments from their meeting with the spiritual guru have gone viral on social media, including a widely shared video showing Premanand Maharaj delivering a sermon while the couple listened attentively.
The official YouTube channel, Bhajan Marg, posted a video of Anushka and Virat engaging with Swami Premanand for spiritual guidance. In the footage, the guru shared profound insights on divine grace, encouraging devotees to look beyond material achievements and embrace inner transformation. As the couple knelt before the spiritual leader, Anushka appeared emotional, with tears in her eyes.
