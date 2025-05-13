Anushka Sharma Moved To Tears By Premanand Maharaj's Sermon In Vrindavan, Video Goes Viral

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma sought the blessings at Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan. It came after Virat announced his retirement from test cricket. The couple's moments from their meeting with the spiritual guru have gone viral on social media. A video has also been circulating online, which shows the sermon that was delivered by Premanand Maharaj and how the couple attentively listened to it.

Bhajan Marg, the official YouTube channel of Premanand Govind Sharan Maharaj, shared a video of Anushka and Virat receiving spiritual insights from Swami Premanand. In the video, the spiritual leader offered profound reflections on the essence of divine grace, urging devotees to look beyond material success and focus on inner transformation. As Anushka and Virat kneeled in front of the guru, the former had tears in her eyes.

Maharaj also explained that real change begins from within. “God's grace doesn’t increase wealth or fame—it changes your inner thinking,” he noted. “That inner shift destroys the negative impressions of countless lifetimes and leads to a better future,” he said.