Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Appear 'Uncomfortable' As They Get Snapped Together At Airport Amid Avneet Kaur's Photo 'Liking' Row

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been under the radar since the cricketer got embroiled in a fiasco after accidentally liking actress Avneet Kaur's photos on Instagram. Since then, there have been several videos that show Anushka upset with Virat. Now, a video of them from Mumbai airport is going viral that shows them looking uncomfortable on seeing the paparazzi. Their appearance came hours before the cricketer announced his retirement from the Test format.

Anushka Sharma forces a smile on seeing the paps at the airport

The video going viral on the internet shows Virat and Anushka exiting from their car and walking towards the airport. On seeing the paparazzi, Anushka gave a forced smile, while the cricketer flashed a genuine smile. They didn't even pose for the cameras and went straight for the airport check-in.

Soon after the video went viral, the internet flooded the comment section. A user pointed out that something was a miss between the two, while another questioned the actress's attitude. The remaining were the heartbroken fans who wished Virat "Happy Retirement". Another wrote, “Miss u, your aggression in test cricket.”

While the netizens have reacted to Virat's retirement news, Anushka is yet to address the same.

Virat Kohli's Happy Mother's Day post for Anushka Sharma

On the occasion of Mother's Day, the cricketer shared a set of three unseen photos, wishing Anushka, his mother and Anushka's mother a Happy Mother's Day. He didn't reveal the face of his daughter but shared a sun-kissed photo of the mother-daughter duo playing in the park.