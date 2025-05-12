Is Elon Musk The Father Of Amber Heard's Twins, Agnes And Ocean? Ex-couple's 'Frozen Embryos' Legal Battle Hints So

Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard announced the arrival of her twin babies - a daughter, Agnes and a son, Ocean - on the occasion of Mother's Day. The actress took to her Instagram handle to announce the same in a lengthy post and said, "becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms, despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life." However, soon after she announced, netizens asked the name of the father, while others pointed out that tech billionaire Elon Musk could be the father of the twins. They highlighted the case of 'frozen embryos,' which they fought in 2022. For the unversed, Elon Musk and Amber Heard dated on and off between 2016 and 2018.

(A file photo of Amber Heard and Elon Musk | Image: X)

All about the 'frozen embryos' case

The Daily Mail reported last month that Elon Musk was embroiled in a legal battle with ex-partner Amber Heard over their embryos. When in a relationship, the ex-couple planned to have kids together, owing to which they froze their embryos. But after the breakup, Tesla CEO allegedly wanted to destroy them, claimed Amber's former friend and actress-producer Jennifer Howell. The declaration from the 2022 court case was signed by Amber's sister, Whitney, confirming that the ex-couple wanted to have babies together.

The verdict of the case was not made public, but the netizens are convinced that Amber had babies with the help of 'frozen embryos'.

A Reddit user wrote, "Yes they were in a legal battle over embryos. IMO very likely he is the dad." Another wrote, "Yes he is the dad they made embryos together it's not just her frozen eggs. Embryos are eggs that already met the sperm they created them together. She had the child by surrogate and Elon won the right to not be involved after the courts said she can use the embryos." A third user wrote, "I mean of course?! She won over him in court. Got his embryos."

(A screngrab from the post | Reddit)



Amber Heard's post announcing the arrival of her twin babies



Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared an adorable photo of the twins' feet and penned a lengthy note expressing her happiness at being the mother of 3. "Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years. Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full," an excerpt from her post reads.