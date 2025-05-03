Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Cute Family Moments Go Viral As Fans Defend Cricketer For 'Liking' Avneet Kaur's Instagram Photo

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples on social media. On May 2, the former Indian skipper took to his Instagram stories to clarify that some social media activity had been carried out in his name due to a glitch in the algorithm. In his statement, he hinted at a ‘like’ on young actress Avneet Kaur's photo that got the internet talking. Soon after, memes around the cricketer made their way on social media, with some netizens even commenting on his family life and suspecting trouble in paradise with his wife, Anushka Sharma. However, fans of the couple popularly referred to as ‘Virushka’ took to their accounts to flood it with cute family moments of the actress-cricketer and also stressed that the ‘like’ is not as big a deal as it is being made.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli fans advocate for the cricketer, bombard Mark Zuckerberg's comment section

While one half of social media made fun of Virat Kohli's Instagram activity, his loyal fan base made sure to send out a different message. Fan-made edits and reels of the cricketer's cute moments with his wife Anushka, daughter Vamika and son Akaay flooded the internet. Some even expressed disappointment with other social media users for commenting on Kohli's relationship with his wife and children just because of a simple like on Instagram.



Some fans of the cricketer took their advocacy a little too far. After Virat explained that the ‘like’ was a result of an algorithm glitch, netizens bombarded the comment section of Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram account. Fans of Kohli blamed the Meta boss for the mishap and demanded an apology from him. A variety of comments on Zuckerberg's latest post read, “Say sorry to Kohli".



Virat Kohli issued a clarification over allgedly liking Avneet Kaur's photos | Image: Instagram