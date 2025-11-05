Virat Kohli Birthday Special: When Anushka Sharma Said 'I Am Married to the Greatest Man in the World'

Happy birthday, Virat Kohli!

King Kohli turned 37 today, and social media was flooded with heartfelt wishes from former teammates, current players, fans, and family members celebrating one of the most iconic cricketers of the modern era. While his powerful innings continue to win hearts, he has also set major marriage goals. When someone once told the PK actress that she was married to the greatest batsman alive, she said something that’s the kind of manifestation every man dreams of.

Once during the interview with Film Companion, Anushka Sharma spoke about how she and Virat Kohli maintain a calm and balanced attitude despite being in demanding professions. She explained that they don’t attach their identities to their careers or to the success and failure that come with them. "We don't see ourselves like that. If we started to see ourselves in that way, then there's something really wrong in the nature of our relationship," she said.

Anushka shared that both she and Virat are “very simple people who feel very awkward" about the fame they have. "We don't embrace the stardom and fame, and that's why we connect so much," she added, mentioning that they often prefer to stay in their "cocoon." She described the two as male and female versions of each other and said they live a "very spiritual life."

Her co-star Varun Dhawan, who joined the conversation later, revealed that he is a huge fan of Virat Kohli. When the host called Virat the greatest batsman alive, Anushka responded, “I am married to the greatest man in the world.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. They first met in 2013 while shooting a commercial and kept their relationship low-key until their marriage. The couple now have two children, Vamika and Akaay.