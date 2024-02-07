Advertisement

The Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya is on January 22 and several A-listers from the world of Entertainment are expected to attend the grand ceremony. However, there is one such celeb who won't be able to make it to the event and it is director Vivek Agnihotri. The Vaccine War director took to his social media handle to reveal the reason behind his absence from the ceremony.

Here's why Vivek Agnihotri won't be able to attend Ram Mandir consecration

Taking to X handle, the director shared his invitation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and revealed he was surprised to receive many follow-up calls. In the image, we can see gold and maroon-hued invitations. He wrote, "I was pleasantly surprised to receive many follow up calls from the office of CM @myogiadityanath Ji. The lady asked me travel details in an extremely warm but professional manner. Mighty impressed with the way technology is used to ensure a comfortable and safe visit for all."

Explaining why he won't be attending the event, he wrote, "It’s unfortunate that I am not being able to attend #PranPratishtha as I am not in Bharat on 22nd Jan for some inevitable reason and only Ram ji knows how sad I am. #RamMandir".

Celebs who are expected to attend the Ram Mandir consecration

Amitabh Bachchan is expected to land in Ayodhya on January 22 in his private jet, while Kangana Ranaut and Jackie Shroff have already arrived in the city. Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, are among the few celebs who are expected to attend the ceremony. Some are expected to arrive in their private jets on January 22, while others are likely to take regular flights to reach a day earlier and stay overnight either in Ayodhya or nearby cities like Lucknow.