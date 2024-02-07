Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Arun Govil and Amjad Ali Khan are among the A-listers from the film and music world who have received the invitation for the consecration of Ram Mandir. The over 500 state guest list, accessed by PTI, features a mix of actors, directors and singers from the showbiz world invited for the event. With Kangana Ranaut already in Ayodhya, we have got hands on a tentative list of celebs who are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony on January 22.

Who's who of the film industry to attend Ayodhya Ram Mandir's inauguration ceremony

According to details on the list, Big B will fly into Ayodhya in a private chartered plane on Monday, January 22 for the opening of the 161-foot-tall pink sandstone shrine. The list also features south superstars Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and Mohanlal.

(A file photo of Amitabh Bachchan | Image: Instagram)

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Ajay Devgn are on the list, also featuring Madhur Bhandarkar, Sanjay Leela BhansaliMadhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene, Hema Malini and Sunny Deol. Kangana arrived in Ayodhya on Saturday, January 20, two days ahead of the grand ceremony.

From the world of music, singers such as Shreya Ghoshal, Kailash Kher, Amjad Ali, Shankar Mahadevan, Ilayaraja, Anup Jalota, Sonu Nigam and Anuradha Paudwal have been invited.

(A file photo of Shreya Ghoshal | Image: Instagram)

TV stars Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, who portrayed Ram and Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s popular TV series Ramayan, are on the list too.

The invitees include regional artists such as Jahnu Barua, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Manju Borah, and Malcha Goswami. Poet Manoj Muntashir and his wife, and lyricist and writer Prasoon Joshi along with his wife too find mention in the list.

(A photo of Ram Lalla | Image: Instagram)

However, it is not clear how many of them will actually attend the ceremony. While some on the list may fly in private jets on January 22, others are likely to take regular flights to reach a day earlier and stay overnight either in Ayodhya or nearby cities like Lucknow.

Preparations at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

With just two days to go for the consecration ceremony, the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been decorated with flowers and special lights for the mega event, officials said on Saturday. Sources in the temple trust said "rich stocks" of natural flowers have been used for the decoration and special floral designs have been made to deck up the temple for the big day.

With PTI Inputs