Kangana Says 'Ayodhya Dham is Like Vatican City' as She Arrives For Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Update: Kangana Ranaut is among the many celebrities who will be attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. Ahead of the ceremony, the actress arrived in Ayodhya today, January 20. Upon her arrival, the Queen actress expressed her excitement about being a part of the historic event.

Kangana Ranaut says Lord Ram is alive in the hearts of all Indians

On January 20, two days before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Kangana Ranaut arrived in Ayodhya. The actress donned a gold saree as she arrived in the holy city. Upon her arrival, the Queen actress told the media at the airport, “People who visit Ayodhya Dham, earn a lot of virtue. It is our biggest 'Dham' like Vatican City has importance in the world, similarly, Ayodhya Dham is important for us. We are fortunate that Lord Ram has given us the wisdom to come and worship him here. There are few others who have 'durbuddhi' so they didn't visit his Dham...Pran Pratishtha will be held on January 22 and 'Ram Rajya' will be re-established.”

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP: On Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, actor Kangana Ranaut says, "People who visit Ayodhya Dham, earn a lot of virtue. It is our biggest 'Dham' like Vatican City has importance in the world, similarly, Ayodhya Dham is important for us. We are fortunate that Lord… pic.twitter.com/5E8yPunOe7 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

When questioned if the construction of Ram Mandir is a political movie, the actress responded by saying, “Jo beet gayi woh baat gayi. 1000 saal pehle yahan pe Shree ram rajya tha, Ram ka charitra idhar hindustani ke dill mein aaj bhi basta hai, woh Zinda hai har hindustani ke dil mein, Unki Pran Pratishtha 22 January ko ho rahi hai aur woh swayam bhakto ko darshan denge, humaara yeh swabhagya hoga ki woh ram mandir mein aake viraajenge. Yeh unka punar janam hoga. (Whatever happens is in the past. Sanatha. Thousands of years ago, Shree Ram used to reside her and his character is instilled inthe hearts of all Indina even now. He is alive in the hearts of all Indians and on his consecration on January 22, he will come alive and give blessings to devotees.It is out good fortune that he will come to Ayodhya in the Ram Mandir. This will be his reincarnation.)”

Kangana Ranaut chants ‘Jai Shree Ram’ as she departs from Mumbai

While speaking to the media at the airport, Kangana opened up about the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The actress asserted, “Our cultures and traditions are limitless. Our Indian roots are getting established again. This has been a struggle for many centuries. Ram Mandir is not just a temple and the Ram Murti is not just an idol, it is the Lord himself and his consciousness. This marks the beginning of a new era in India. Our happiness has no bounds. It is an emotional moment for all of us. I have been a devotee of Lord Ram and Ramayan. I must have done some good deeds in my past life, to be able to witness the historic moment.” She concluded her statement by chanting, “Jai Shree Ram”.